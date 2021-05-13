ENTERTAINMENT

Have you not even got this message in the name of Indian Oil, be careful because you are looting money in this way

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has issued an alert and it describes how people are being caught in the clutches and robbed of money in the name of distributorship of Indian Oil. Many attractive offers are being offered to the people. But Indian Oil has made it clear that they have not sent any such message and should be cautious of this.

How is it fraud
The company has shared a photo. In this, people are being given a fake approval letter, in which it is being said that the oil company will get the dealership. Apart from this, people are being asked for money in the name of registration fees. But this message is fake and people are being looted from them by luring them.

What did the company say?
Indian Oil has tweeted and shared this fake approval letter as well. It states on behalf of IndianOil, ‘Many unscrupulous individuals or companies are committing fraud by offering business offers in the name of appointing LPG distributors for OMCs, so people are advised that the nearest field office of OMCs to its credentials Go to or log on to https://lpgvitarakchayan.in. ‘

In such a situation, if you also have such a message or letter, then you should not blindly believe it. Only when you get the complete information, put the money in the account.

