Have You Tried The Most Popular Beers From All 30 MLB Ballparks?

I’ve always wanted to be able to go to a game in every ballpark in the MLB but money, time, and a deep hatred of all things Boston have held me back. So this list of the “Most Popular Beer At All 30 MLB Ballparks” might be the next best thing. Thanks to this list compiled by Untappd and shared by USA Today I can begin my Beer Ballpark journey right from my local beverage center.

I put the beers I’ve already tried on the top. Feel free to use the list for your own journey but as always please enjoy responsibly.

Should I be proud or sad that I’ve only had seven of the beers on the list? Here’s my completed list.

New York Yankees (Yankee Stadium). . . NY Pinstripe Pils (Blue Point Brewing Company) If this one surprises you then we aren’t friends.

Toronto Blue Jays (Rogers Centre) . . . Budweiser (Anheuser-Busch) The funny thing about Canada is Bud is an “import beer” up there so it makes sense they’d love it.

Arizona Diamondbacks (Chase Field). . . MoonJuice (SanTan Brewing Company) Never saw a game in Arizona but covered Super Bowl XLIX and there were events at Chase Field. At dinner, I asked for a great local beer and got a MoonJuice.

Houston Astros (Minute Maid Park) . . . Crawford Bock (Karbach Brewing Co.)

Chicago Cubs (Wrigley Field) . . . Old Style (Pabst Brewing Company) What self-respecting fan of “Shameless” hasn’t had an Old Style?!

St. Louis Cardinals (Busch Stadium). . . Budweiser (Anheuser-Busch) Well D’uh!!!

Cleveland Indians (Progressive Field). . . Miller Lite (Miller Brewing Company) Again I say Well D’uh!!!!

AND here are the 23 beers/stadiums I need to complete:

Philadelphia Phillies . . . Cloud Walker Hazy Juicy IPA (Victory Brewing)

Milwaukee Brewers . . . Happy Place (Third Space Brewing)

Boston Red Sox . . . 617 (Lord Hobo Brewing Co.)

Washington Nationals . . . Diamonds Are Forever (3 Stars Brewing Co.)

Chicago White Sox . . . Every Day Hero (Revolution Brewing)

New York Mets . . . Henry Hops (Mikkeller Brewing NYC)

Seattle Mariners . . . Citrus Mistress IPA (Hop Valley Brewing Company)

Pittsburgh Pirates . . . I.C. Light (Pittsburgh Brewing Company)

Baltimore Orioles . . . Steady Eddie (Union Craft Brewing)

Minnesota Twins (Target Field). . . Next Coast (Goose Island Brewing)

San Diego Padres (Petco Park) . . . Swingin’ Friar Ale (Ballast Point Brewing Company)

Cincinnati Reds (Great American Ballpark) . . . Big Hazy (Christian Moerlein Brewing)

Colorado Rockies (Coors Field). . . Citrus Mistress IPA (Hop Valley Brewing Company) This one has to sting a little for the fine people at Coors.

Atlanta Braves (Truist Park). . . Luau Krunkles (Terrapin Beer Co.)

Texas Rangers (Globe Life Field) . . . Hopadillo IPA (Karbach Brewing Co.)

San Francisco Giants (Oracle Park). . . Citrus Mistress IPA (Hop Valley Brewing Company)

Oakland Athletics (RingCentral Colesium) . . . Mind Haze (Firestone Walker Brewing Company)

Detroit Tigers (Comerica Park) . . . Two-Hearted Ale (Bell’s Brewery)

Kansas City Royals (Kauffman Stadium). . . Space Camper Cosmic IPA (Boulevard Brewing Co.)

Los Angeles Dodgers (Dodger Stadium). . . Dodgers Blonde Ale (Golden Road Brewing)

Los Angeles Angels (Angel Stadium) . . . Hazy IPA (Saint Archer Brewing Company)

Tampa Bay Rays (The Trop) . . . Jai Alai (Cigar City Brewing)

Miami Marlins (Loan Depot Park). . . Estrella Jalisco (Model Group)