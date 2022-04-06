Hawks vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, April 6 predictions from proven computer models

The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards will clash in the Southeast Division on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at the State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 41-38 on aggregate and 26-14 at home, while Washington is 35-44 on aggregate and 14-25 on the road. Washington has not won in his last five visits to Atlanta.

In the latest Hawks vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Atlanta is backed by 10.5-points, while over-unders are set at 234. Before entering any Wizards vs Hawks picks, you will want to View NBA predictions from proven computer models on SportsLine.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has in the past returned profits of over $10,000 for $100 players on their top-rated NBA picks…