Hayden Panettiere and Boyfriend Involved in Brawl Outside L.A. Hotel

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson were involved in a massive brawl outside a Los Angeles hotel on Thursday.

in footage captured by tmzThe nashville A fight broke out between Starr and Hickerson outside the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. Los Angeles Times reports The scuffle ensued when Hickerson made a comment to a man about the waitress leaving a bad tip.

Brian Hickerson, who used to be with Hayden, made a comment about a man leaving a bad tip to a waitress while at the restaurant at the Sunset Marquis. The pushing started, at which point security pushed everyone out,” a Panettiere spokesperson said in an email.