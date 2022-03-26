Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson in trouble again: source

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson made headlines again as the couple indulged in a major physical altercation outside the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles.

In video footage released by tmzon Thursday, nashville The actress, along with Hickerson and other customers were kicked out of the restaurant due to a massive demonstration that began on the premises.

According to media reports, the security personnel tried to pacify the situation but things got out of hand and eventually a fight broke out outside the restaurant.

While Hickerson had a fight with patrons, the 32-year-old was trying to pull over her boyfriend and even yelled “Brian, Jail!” Because he is on probation till 2025.

in between,…