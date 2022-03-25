Hayden Panettiere, boyfriend Brian Hickerson get in brawl: video

Domestic violence doesn’t seem to be Brian Hickerson’s only problem.

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend were involved in a massive brawl in Los Angeles on Thursday night, TMZ reported,

The troubled couple was assaulted outside the Sunset Marquis Hotel, where they were drinking.

An eyewitness told the outlet that a scuffle broke out inside the bar between the “Heroes” alum, Hickerson, and other patrons. One of the men involved in the fight was heard claiming that Hickerson had spat on him, and the manager eventually kicked everyone out.

Photos and video of the brawl show how it turned out bad – Panettiere himself included.

The 32-year-old actress was reportedly heard shouting “Brian, Jail…