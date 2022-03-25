Hayden Panettiere ‘OK’ after brawl involving Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere is “fine” with patrons at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles after a brawl with on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

Representative of “Heroes” alum told people Both versions of Thursday night’s events, in which Hickerson got into a fight after an unidentified man criticized for poor tipping.

“At the restaurant at the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to a man about leaving a bad tip to the waitress,” the rep said while trying to downplay Panettiere’s relationship with Hickerson. Said statement.

“The same person, the group he was with, started abusing and pushing Brian, at which point security pushed everyone out,” the statement…