Hazard and Courtois, two opposing destinies in Madrid before returning to Chelsea

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois play in the same Real Madrid jersey, but their Spanish adventure doesn’t really go the same way. The goalkeeper has been in excellent form ahead of their Champions League first leg meeting against Chelsea on Wednesday. The winger, weakened by injuries, is unavailable and far from his old level.

The executioners of the French are face to face. Chelsea welcome Real Madrid, PSG’s nightmare, to defending European champions, winners without Lille’s trembling in the previous round. It is at Stamford Bridge that this first leg quarter-final is held on Wednesday 6 April. A stadium that Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard know well.

The Belgian legend (1.99m) capped for the Blues between 2014 and 2018. The winger has since 2012…