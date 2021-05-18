HBDShivangiJoshi: Shivangi Joshi’s short hairdo is too adorable to handle!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is celebrating her birthday today. Flawless diva is surely seizing her fans heart with her stellar performance in her on-going show. Joshi is a versatile actress and has surely proven her versatility by amazingly transforming herself from Naira to Sirat.

Character Naira made Shivangi to earn huge popularity across the globe. Joshi’s brilliant acting also made Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata one of the top ITV show. Over the top, her jodi with Mohsin Khan (Kartik Goenka) has a separate fan base. As ‘Kaira’ Mohsin and Shivangi is forever ITV couple.

Well, Naira’s character ended in the show. Shivangi stunned everyone by making a comeback as ‘Sirat’ later in the show. The transformation from Shivangi to Naira to Sirat is simply incredible.

Fans just can’t resist themselves from falling over both the characters of Joshi. Shivangi’s acting chops made both the character hit. The way Joshi carried the character right from look to language, talented actress deserves all the applause. Sirat is making her own place in the audience heart. Her new look is surely inspiring young girls. Shivangi is adorably carrying short hair do. This new hair style is making Joshi look extra elegant. Check out some stylish pictures of Shivangi Joshi in short hair style.

Additonally, Shivangi Joshi has also worked in the top shows that include ‘Begusarai’ , ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’. Diva celebrates 4.3 million social media followers and counting. She keeps her fans entertained by sharing her reels and pictures. Apart from acting, Shivangi is also winning hearts by appearing in music videos. Joshi starrer ‘Baarish’, ‘Kismat Teri’ and ‘Aadatein’ rocked YouTube with 65, 60 and 7 million plus views.

