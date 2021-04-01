LATEST

HBO MAX April Watchlist: What's New This Month, Infinity Train 4, Mortal Kombat, And More To Watch

HBO MAX April Watchlist: What's New This Month, Infinity Train 4, Mortal Kombat, And More To Watch

HBO MAX April 2021 Watchlist: What are some new titles releasing on streaming service HBO MAX? Want to know the best shows, films for this April month? Infinity Train season 4, Mortal Kombat, Made For Love, The Great Pottery Throw Down season 4, Looney Tunes Cartoon are making such chaos on social media and now must-watch shows of HBO MAX.

HBO MAX April Watchlist: What’s New This Month? What To Watch?

Here is the full watchlist of April 2021 shows, movies releasing on streaming service HBO MAX:

Thursday, April 1 on HBO MAX

  • A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
  • Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Adam’s Rib, 1949
  • All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
  • Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
  • Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
  • Black Dynamite, 2009
  • Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Bodyguard, 1992
  • Boogie Nights, 1997
  • Bringing Up Baby, 1938
  • The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
  • Caddyshack, 1980
  • The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Color Purple, 1985
  • Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
  • Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
  • Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
  • Dirty Harry, 1971
  • The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
  • Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
  • Easy Rider, 1969
  • Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
  • Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
  • Fear, 1996 (HBO)
  • genera+ion, Part One finale
  • Ghost Rider, 2007
  • Goodfellas, 1990
  • The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
  • Green Lantern, 2011
  • Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
  • Happy Endings
  • Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
  • In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
  • Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
  • King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
  • Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
  • Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
  • Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
  • Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Mask of Zorro, 1998
  • The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
  • Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Nanny
  • The Natural, 1984
  • Now, Voyager, 1942
  • One Day, 2011 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
  • Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
  • Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
  • Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
  • Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
  • The Return, 2006 (HBO)
  • Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
  • Roger & Me, 1989
  • Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
  • Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
  • Space Jam, 1996
  • Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
  • Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
  • Stuart Little, 1999
  • The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
  • Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
  • White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
  • Within, 2016 (HBO)
  • Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

Friday, April 2

Saturday, April 3

  • Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Sunday, April 4

  • Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Monday, April 5

  • Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Tuesday, April 6

  • Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

Wednesday, April 7 on HBO MAX

  • Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • South Side, Season 1

Friday, April 9

  • Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019  (HBO)
  • The Other Two, Season 1
  • A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Saturday, April 10 on HBO MAX

  • The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

Sunday, April 11

  • The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Tuesday, April 13

  • Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Thursday, April 15 on HBO MAX

  • Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Friday, April 16

  • Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Saturday, April 17

  • The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

Sunday, April 18 on HBO MAX

  • Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Tuesday, April 20

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Thursday, April 22

  • 1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
  • First Ladies, 2020
  • Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
  • Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

Friday, April 23 on HBO MAX

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

Saturday, April 24

Monday, April 26

Thursday, April 29 on HBO MAX

  • Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

Best Of APRIL 2021 on HBO MAX

What are some best shows, movies of HBO Max which people are really waiting for and making lot of chaos over the internet? Made For Love, The Great Pottery Throw Down 4, The Nevers, Infinity Train 4, Mare Of Easttown, Mortal Kombat, A Black Lady Sketch Show 2, Looney Tunes Cartoons are the best titles of April 2021 you shouldn’t miss to stream on HBO MAX service.

Find more news updates about the latest or upcoming Web Series and TV Shows. For more News, Media & Entertainment, Celebrity News Gossip, Latest Movies News, Celebs photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms as Moviespie.com. Feel free to join us on Twitter, Instagram, Google News.

