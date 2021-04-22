HBO Max hits 44.2 million subscribers: Should you use your free trial? – Film TMT

Pour the wine and lower the cheese, as HBO Max has introduced that the streaming service has formally hit 44.2 million subscribers. This spectacular quantity was achieved on the finish of March, seemingly backed by HBO Max’s similar day launch of the extremely anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong, which absolutely introduced in some spectacular subscription numbers for WarnerMedia, and we’re certain that Mortal Kombat can solely assist.

The primary quarter report by the corporate was revealed this morning by CEO John Stankey, who disclosed how “HBO Max continued to ship sturdy subscriber and income progress prematurely of our worldwide and AVOD launches deliberate for June.” Stankey, who even cited the success of their similar day launch technique, went on to reveal many rising numbers for the corporate. However what a couple of free trial?

Yeah . . . we’ve got some concepts for you because it pertains to scoring a free trial. ? In fact you’re.

What’s HBO Max?

Having first launched on Could twenty seventh, 2020, HBO Max joined a slate of spectacular streaming providers, squaring off in opposition to sturdy opponents corresponding to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. A property of WarnerMedia Leisure, HBO Max incorporates a stacked library of content material that features the likes of Sport of Thrones, Pals, Westworld, The OC, His Darkish Supplies, Huge Little Lies, Chernobyl, True Detective, and South Park.

By touchdown a subscription to HBO Max you’ll be invited to expertise a variety of content material together with HBO premium programming, third-party titles, WarnerMedia’s spectacular library, in addition to unique content material made particularly for the trending streaming service, such because the extremely beneficial The Flight Attendant.

If you have already got entry to HBO by means of both a cable or satellite tv for pc supplier, then you need to have entry to HBO Max and all of its superb content material. Sure suppliers at the moment providing this streaming service are the next: Xfinity, Wow!, Verizon Fios, Optimum, RCN, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Altice One, Cox, DirectTV, AT&T U-verse, Atlantic Broadband, and Apple TV Channels.

Free trial?

Initially, the HBO Max streaming service did supply a one-week free trial to higher spotlight to doable subscribers the spectacular content material they provide. Nevertheless, proper earlier than the 2020 vacation launch of Marvel Girl 1984, HBO Max revoked its free trial supply, almost definitely in an effort to spice up subscription numbers earlier than the superhero flick hit their streaming service, avoiding doable abuse of a free trial simply to look at it.

Since then, seemingly as a result of lengthy record of similar day launch content material popping out in 2021, it’s unlikely that HBO Max will embody a free trial interval solely for potential subscribers. Nevertheless, do you have to select to join this unimaginable streaming service by means of one other outlet, there could also be hope for you but in scoring a free trial for HBO Max. Wanna study extra about what we’re speaking about? Let’s show you how to.

It’s at all times a prudent transfer to maintain an eye fixed out for doable promotions that provide free trials. For instance, in case you join HBO Max by means of Hulu you then’ll seemingly rating a one week free trial for the streaming service. As effectively, in case you’re at the moment paying for HBO Now, then HBO will improve you to HBO Max without spending a dime. Not dangerous, proper? Once more, maintain your eyes out for these promotional offers . . . it’s the best way to go.

—

Safe your HBO Max subscription or free trial and sit up for the upcoming slate of similar day launch movies, which embody the next: Mortal Kombat, Area Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Dune, In The Heights, and The Matrix 4. As effectively, make sure to try movies which are already on the streaming service, corresponding to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the aforementioned Godzilla vs. Kong.