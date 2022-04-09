HBO Max’s Apple TV app is getting a makeover that guarantees better stability and new features

Great news for Apple TV users!

If you have an Apple TV, your wish for a better experience may come true with the HBO Max app.

Apple TV users have a long standing problem. Users have raised concerns about how the streaming network’s app always crashes, glitches and often gets overloaded during important premiere dates. Due to this, viewers often miss out on their favorite shows and experience FOMO (fear of missing out).

Think about the season five finale of HBO’s “Insecure” or the season two finale of HBO’s “Euphoria.” If you can remember how those premiere nights went, you’ll remember how social media was devastated by the crash of the HBO Max app and the mess of the streaming app.

Hopefully, Apple TV users won’t need to live again…