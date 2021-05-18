HCL Tech To Expand Investment In United Kingdom, Hire 1,000 Professionals – NDTV Profit

At 12:50 pm, HCL Tech shares were trading at Rs 934.90, higher by 1.41 per cent, on the BSE

HCL Technologies (HCL) has announced plans to expand investments in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices, HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies, said, “The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region.”

HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and employs 3,500+ people across various locations in the country. HCL Technologies offers its services and products through three business units – IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

Other IT firms such as Infosys and Mphasis have also announced hiring plans for UK in the recent past. Infosys plans to hire 1,000 workers in the UK over the next three years, Mphasis expects to create nearly 1,000 jobs in the UK and Wipro has also announced the establishment of an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London.

At 12:50 pm, HCL Tech shares were trading at Rs 934.90, higher by 1.41 per cent in line with the BSE’s rise of 1.4 per cent.