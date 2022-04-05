HDFC Bank, HDFC share prices slip: Behemoth in the making but near term challenges remain; check target prices

HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank shares fell in red on Tuesday morning, after having soared nearly 9% each earlier on Monday. While the merger between the HDFC twins has been much talked about and praised, some investors do see challenges in the near term, even as the future potential is still not ruled out. On Tuesday morning, HDFC Bank was the top laggard on Sensex, down 2.68% at Rs 1,612 per share; while HDFC was down 1.6% at Rs 2,636 per share.

Behemoth in the making

The merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank is likely to result in a formidable entity. “After the merger, HDFC Bank’s loan book will cross Rs 18 trillion and it will become the 8th largest bank globally by market cap,” said analysts at Emkay Global. Earlier yesterday, global rating agency S&P Global said that the proposed merger…