HDFC Bank merger impact, HDFC Stock Prices after HDFC Bank Merge HDFC, HDFC Bank shares dip around 3% after a strong rally on profit booking

HDFC, HDFC Bank share price: A day after rallying over 9 per cent, the shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) slipped up to 3 per cent lower in the morning deals on Tuesday amid profit booking, analysts said.

The HDFC Bank stock fell 3.07 per cent to Rs 1,605.55 apiece on the BSE while the HDFC Ltd scrip declined 2.41 per cent to Rs 2,614.40 per share during the early deals on Tuesday.

Both the stocks had surged on Monday following the announcement of their merger with HDFC skyrocketing 19.64 per cent on NSE in intraday trade on Monday. It eventually settled at Rs 2678.90, up 9.30 per cent on the BSE and at Rs 2,676.00, up 9.12 per cent on NSE.

Likewise, the HDFC Bank stock too had surged 14.35 per cent on NSE in…