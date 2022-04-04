HDFC Bank Share Price: HDFC shares skyrocket 14%, HDFC Bank 10% after merger announcement

NEW DELHI – Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank surged in early trade on Monday after the bank said its board has approved the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC and that of HDFC into HDFC Bank.

HDFC’s scrip rose 14 per cent to a high of Rs 2,804 on the BSE while that of HDFC Bank climbed 10 per cent to a high of Rs 1,660.

The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation of HDFC with and into HDFC Bank will be 42 equity shares, credited as fully paid up, of the face value of Re 1 each of HDFC Bank for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 of HDFC, the bank said.

“The board of directors of HDFC Bank has also accorded approval for the execution of an implementation agreement between HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank, which inter alia sets out the…