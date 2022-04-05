HDFC Bank: Upside likely capped for HDFC Bank, say analysts

Mumbai: Traders mounted bullish bets on HDFC Bank futures on hopes HDFC’s merger with the lender could lead to further upsides in the stock. Outstanding positions in stock futures of HDFC Bank touched the highest level in nearly a year on Monday but analysts are recommending traders tone down the near-term optimism.

“We don’t see the stock going much beyond 1,700,” said Rajesh Palviya, head-technicals and derivatives at Axis Securities. “The stock is likely to see stiff resistance around that level based on the call concentration, the maximum call writers are at 1,700 strike.”

When traders write call options, it is a sign that they expect limited upsides from those levels.

During the day HDFC Bank’s shares touched a high of ₹1,721.85, coming close to touching its all-time high of…