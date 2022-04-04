HDFC merger | HDFC Bank share price: Will the HDFC twin deal set the trend for mega mergers? Vallabh Bhanshali answers

“The merged entity will have such a large weight on the index that because of its institutional character, track record and because of its relevance to India’s growth in future, , for anyone who wants to come to India and this is going to become even a bigger must own,” says Vallabh BhanshaliChairman, Enam Group.



The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is the deal of the season or it may well be the deal of the year. How should one read into this mega merger?

I would say, it is much more than a season or a year because HDFC represents one of the most brilliant chapters of Indian corporate history in the financial sector. The vision was started by HD Parekh. Not many people know about his ambition, conservatism, customer service, frugality, the values and then it was espoused by Mr Deepak…