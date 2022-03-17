BUSINESS

HDFC Securities expects strong rally in this banking stock, know why you should buy?

Posted on

For the last 1 month amid the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine Axis Bank There is a sell-off in the shares of The stock of this private bank has lost about 10 percent in 1 month. However, now it seems to be recovering once again from its lower level. In such HDFC Security Says that this stock can rise by about 20 percent in the next two quarters.

HDFC Securities is of the view that positional investors should buy Axis Bank between Rs 710-715 and keep adding to their portfolio in case of a fall of up to Rs 640. In the next 2 quarters, the level of Rs 776 to Rs 843 can be seen in this stock.

