HDFC to be merged with HDFC Bank to create financial behemoth. Here’s the rationale

NEW DELHI: Announcing the creation of a financial giant, HDFC Bank on Monday said its board has approved the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC and that of HDFC into HDFC Bank. As part of the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank, 42 shares of HDFC Bank would be given for every 25 shares of HDFC.

Post the above, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank.

“The board of directors of HDFC Bank has also accorded approval for the execution of an implementation agreement between HDFC and HDFC Bank, which inter alia sets out the manner of implementing the proposed transaction contemplated under the scheme, the representations and warranties being given by each party and the rights and…