“He could never try a different strategy” – Serge Perez gains Max Verstappen as Red Bull partner. sport

Max Verstappen will have a third partner in Red Bull this season after Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon. Sergio Perez has moved from Silverstone of Racing Point / Aston Martin to Milton Keynes.

According to former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, he believes it is a great move for Max Verstappen. Albon played second fiddle to Verstappen last season, which did not allow Red Bull to provide real competition to Mercedes. But now with Peres on board, it may look more tight at the crest of the standings.

“Max is, of course, a winner and one of the best drivers on the grid. But Perez is not very vile to him – some, but not too much. I think there will be a difference between them in qualifying now, but Perez is particularly strong in the race.

“He is strategically strong, and good at managing tires while always fasting on Sundays. I think he can play an important role in those days. I also do not rule out the possibility that he will be very close to Max at times in the race. But it is a good thing because how do you elevate a team to a higher level.

“Furthermore, Max can only learn and improve from strong mutual competition. He will no doubt see things with Perez that are of interest to him. Overall, the arrival of Perez is huge money for the team. “

“Max has had to do everything on his own in recent years. He could never try a different strategy. This is now possible with Perez.

