“He did a sensational job” – McLaren team principal mightily impressed with Lando Norris | The SportsRush

“He did a sensational job” – McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is very impressed with the way Lando Norris has developed at McLaren.

Lando Norris had a brilliant start to the 2021 season, finishing P4 in the Bahrain Grand Prix. This has impressed his boss Andreas Seidl, especially considering he had a decent outing last season, helping McLaren to P3 in the overall standings. The German team principal was talking to Autosport.

“I think we have seen all weekend, especially in qualifying and the race, that Lando made the next step. It’s something we ought to expect from a young driver, especially in his first years, to make these steps because that’s how you become a top guy in this sport.

Some fireworks just 4️⃣ you, @LandoNorris 😉#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 # F1 @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/EhhJNbhOBW – Formula 1 (@ F1) March 29, 2021

“It was great to see how he pulled it off because it really was a very controlled race from his side. He pushed when he had to push and he controlled the race when he was in a position to control it.

“If I look at the way he works together with his engineers, how he communicates during a practice session, during qualifying, during the race, under stress, you simply see he was building up the experience and the confidence over the last two years.

“Now he implements again everything digested over winter and he has learned from himself, and that results in the lap times and the performance in the race. I think tyre management, he did a sensational job, he would push when it was needed. He was fully under control and that was obviously great to see.”

McLaren is looking to provide strong competition to the likes of Red Bull, Aston Martin, and Ferrari and finish behind only Mercedes. The start has been great, and with Daniel Ricciardo in the mix, the British team could do wonders this season.

