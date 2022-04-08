he did it! Former All Black Dan Carter scored 1598 goals in the 24-hour kickathon at Eden Park

Dan Carter is on track at Eden Park to complete his goal of 1598 goals in 24 hours. Video / Michael Craig

he did it! All Black legend Dan Carter has scored 1598 goals and helped raise over $340,000.

“Mentally, I’m fine,” Carter said after hitting the last goal at Eden Park.

“The support I’ve received from the public, friends, and family has all helped with my mental state. It’s more about whether I can physically handle it, and my body is left in one piece.

“The next thing for me is, when I can, hop on an airplane and go to the Pacific and see firsthand what the money is doing for these communities.”

Carter started Thursday at 7 p.m. to score goals and raise money for UNICEF.

Carter still…