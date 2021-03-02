“He does not look like a 39-year-old” – Esteban Okon has described Fernando Alonso as stronger than ever. sport

“He doesn’t look like a 39-year-old” – Esteban Ocon claims that his partner Fernando Alonso has gained immense fitness before the season begins.

Esteban Ocon will partner with Fernando Alonso for Alpine in 2021 An old defender has since been suspected by experts for his age and Formula 1 demands.

His return to F1 is after a two-year break, but Okone has tipped for his success this season, as he says that despite Alonso being old, he is super fit and driving better than ever are doing.

“He doesn’t look like a 39-year-old, and he doesn’t drive like one,” Okan said. “He will be ready, and he will perform at the top level. No doubt, he will be strong, but I will do my best against him. “

Alonso suffered a major road accident during a cycling session in Switzerland, despite being hospitalized for 48 hours with jaw surgery.

How is the preparation?

Alonso missed out on Alpine’s virtual car release for 2021, As the French team cited that the Spaniard needed to prepare for the new season, as the stagnation in his training was decisive after the accident.

Alonso questioned some of the answers to his Q&A session, with Alpine making arrangements to compensate for his absence in a virtual presentation on Tuesday.

“For speed to be 100%, it can take at least the first pair of races, but it is the same for everyone. I had a small setback with a bike accident a few weeks ago, but fortunately preparation and my fitness will not be affected, and I am ready to go, ”Alonso said during his Q&A.

Alpine is under new leadership with a new name, as Cyril Abitboul’s release from his responsibilities marked the beginning of a new era in the team before the 2021 season.