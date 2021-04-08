“He has an excellent relationship with Agnelli” – Allegri’s mentor doesn’t rule out Juventus return

LATEST

Amidst the disappointing campaign, the wheels could soon be turning at the Juventus headquarters, as Andrea Pirlo’s job is on the line.

The young manager could well be sacked in light of a negative result against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

A defeat would put the Bianconeri outside of the top four positions in the Serie A table, with their hopes of reaching the Champions League group stages no longer a guaranteed prospected as initially thought.

Therefore, Max Allegri’s name has popped out once again, as the former manager could be tipped to return for another spell after spending five mostly successful years in Turin, between 2014 and 2019.

Giovanni Galeone – otherwise known as Allegri’s friend and mentor – affirms that the former Milan and Cagliari boss intends on making his return to football management in the upcoming summer.

“I heard from Max a couple of days ago and he is certain of coming back to coaching in June. I don’t ask him where he’ll end up and I don’t want him to tell me either, but I felt that he’s very determined,” said the former Udinese manager in an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato).

“He has an excellent relationship with (Juventus president) Agnelli. Even when they broke up, there was never a friction between the two men.

“I don’t know if his return to Juventus is possible and I don’t know under what conditions, but I wouldn’t rule it out at the moment. If you had asked me a year ago, I would have said ‘No’, but not anymore.

“If you notice since he left, the first players to be sold were men he always played, like Matuidi, with whom he was in love with, or Khedira, who’s a soccer professor, and also Emre Can,” added Galeone.

“He would have probably made other choices, even if Ramsey, Arthur and Rabiot are good options. The problem is how to deploy them in the best possible way,” concluded the retired tactician.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don't just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

