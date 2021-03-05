“He has proved many times that he is too fast” – Sebastian Vettel defends teammate Lance Stroke on the charge of ‘pay-driver’. sport

“He has proven many times that he is too fast” – Sebastian Vettel defends teammate Lance Stroke as Canadians are often teased as paid-drivers.

Lance Stroke is stepping into Formula 1 for another year, but his father is still financing the team where he is linked. This is why many believe that Strow’s privilege is forcing him to survive the competition.

However, Sebastian Vettel has come to save his new partner, claiming that the pay-driver’s tag is too harsh on him, as he has shown he can perform.

He said, “As for speed, of course, I’ve never ridden next to him. So we’ll see. But I think some of the things he did are not fair. I think he’s proved that many times. Is that she is very fast. “

Turkish GP poll is a testament.

While defending the strait, Vettel explains the difficult track conditions in Turkey, and ejects a pole position among all the signals that he is a great driver.

“I think if you only took pole positions in Turkey, they were probably the hardest track conditions I’ve ever experienced in the twelve, 14, 15 years of Formula 1.” (Translated via Google Translate).

“Not only to stay on track, but also to catch on lap, and he managed to climb the pole. So there is a lot of talent in doing this. So, I think it will be an exciting and challenging year for both of us. “

“But as I said, I know it’s a pleasure to share everything for the team and also for Lance,” Vettel concludes. this year, Aston Martin has his own aspirations, But it will not be an easy task, as the significant rise of other teams could shoot them through the end of the year.

However, at this time, the team is not making any mistakes, and will only provide a clear picture of their caliber in testing season 2021 in Bahrain.