‘He has very strong opinions’, Van Dijk openly questions Van Gaal’s choice

After missing Euro 2020 due to injury, Virgil van Dijk made a comeback with the Netherlands selected in a 4-2 win against Denmark in a friendly. A great victory which however did not reassure the Dutch captain. reason ? The Liverpool central defender does not share his coach Louis Van Gaal’s tactical choices. And he did not fail to state this at the end of the meeting.

“Till today we are working hard with a lot of strategy and meetings. There is good timing but there is also talk of improvement. We will analyze it. Of course we are playing in new system, players need different things. But I think we showed a lot of good stuff. Do I like the system? Well, I’m still in favor of 4-3-3 but I’m not the national coach and the national coach has a very strong opinion…