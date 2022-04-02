He is a participant of the 106th edition of Tour of Flanders. trip to flanders

Don’t look for Vout van Aert’s name on the definitive list of participants for the 106th edition of the Tour of Flanders, but there are still plenty of famous names on it. Need some inspiration for the latest adjustments to Sporza Wielermanager? View the full list of participants here.
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
1. Casper Asgreen (Dane); 2. yves lampert, 3. Tim Declerc, 4. Genetic Stemmel (Dui); 5. Florian Senechal (Fr.); 6. Zdenek Stybar (TSJ); 7. Burt van Leerberge
jumbo-visma
11. Mick Van Dijke (Ned); 12. tiz benut, 13. Christophe Laporte (Fr.); 14. Edoardo Fini (Ita); 15. Mike Tunison (Ned); 16. Timo Roussen (Ned); 17. Nathan Van Hooydonk
Lotto Soudal
21. victor campaigners, 22. Cedric Beulance; 23. Tim Wellens, 24. Roger Kluge (Double); 25. Sebastian Grignard; 26. brent van more, 27. Florian Vermeersch
Intermarche-Vanti Goberta
31. Alexander Christoph (Nu); 32. tom devirende, 33. Boy van…
