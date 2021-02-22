“He is a quality driver, very strong and only 16” – Michael Schumacher predicted Lewis Hamilton’s greatness in 2001. sport

LATEST

“He is a quality driver, very strong and only 16” – Michael Schumacher predicted that Lewis Hamilton would arrive in Formula 1 two decades ago and regain potential greatness in the year 2001.

Michael Schumacher may not be in a position to talk anymore, but talked about Lewis Hamilton in 2001. Schumacher was a champion in F1; Hamilton same in karting. They met at the Tech Karting Championship event in Karpen.

They did not know that after 19 years both the giants would be tied with seven world titles. It was covered by Autosport, and we have unearthed the gem for all of you to read. here it goes:

Autosport reports talking to Michael Schumacher’s teenager Lewis Hamilton

Formula One Tech Champion Michael Schumacher has tipped British karting sensation Lewis Hamilton for future F1 success when the two competed at the Tech Karting Championship competition in Kerpen this weekend.

Schumacher, who is playing a guest role in the series, said the 16-year-old has found one who makes it to the top, praising the driver’s talent and commitment.

Schumacher told reporters in Kerpen, “He is a quality driver, very strong and only 16. I am sure he will reach F1 if he keeps it up.” “It is special to see a child of your age on the circuit. He has clearly got the right racing mentality. “

Hamilton made history when he became the first Briton to win a European karting championship at the age of 15. He started running when he was eight years old and is still considered one of the most successful kart racers in the world.

Hamilton has been signed by McLaren-Mercedes for a long-term contract, with the Woking-based team financing his karting career. McLaren’s head Ron Dennis is also Hamilton’s personal manager.

Should Hamilton make a place in Formula One, it is also his chance to become the first black driver to participate in the Tech Championship since its inception.

