“He is an awesome ‘defenser'”: Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker troll Dwyane Wade over a flub on air | The SportsRush

"He is an awesome 'defenser'": Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker troll Dwyane Wade over a flub on air

Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker troll Dwyane Wade for mispronouncing defender on-air, made Wade hide face in embarrassment

The NBA on TNT crew was all prepared for an action-filled doubleheader tonight. The first game was between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The second game was between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors.

The first game was a one-sided affair, as Joel Embiid, who made his return to the Sixers lineup, dominated the entire game. Embiid finished the game with 35 points and six rebounds. The Sixers won the contest 106-96.

The second game between the Warriors and the Bucks was more of a nail-biter. With Giannis sitting out the contest, Steph Curry scored 41 points, shooting 14/21 from the field to give the Warriors a 122-121 win.

Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker clown Dwyane Wade for inventing ‘defenser’

Dwyane Wade is one of the all-time great guards to play in the NBA. His actions on the court have made sure he gets his due place in the Hall-of-Fame. He has now embarked on a new journey, where he appears on the NBA on TNT as a broadcaster.

The broadcasting gig has not been easy for Wade to adjust to. During the halftime of the Sixers-Celtics game, D. Wade called Danny Green an awesome ‘defenser’.

As expected, Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker pounced on Wade for making this error. Wade tried to cover his face with his mug to hide the smile while they pointed out his error. He tried to excuse himself by saying he was thinking about the new defender truck he got for himself.

While Shaq made fun of Wade, he himself is no stranger to such pronunciation errors. He has made some blunders in the past himself. However, those did not stop him from making fun of his buddy Dwyane Wade.

