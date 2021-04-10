“He is dangerous but we cannot think only of him” Genoa man says they are not focused on only Chiesa

Davide Zappacosta has praised Federico Chiesa but insists that Genoa isn’t paying special attention to him ahead of their Serie A game this weekend.

Andrea Pirlo’s side will host I Rossoblù at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday hoping to earn another win.

The Bianconeri have moved from fighting for the Scudetto to battling for a top-four spot at the end of this season.

They beat Napoli 2-1 in their last game to maintain the third position on the league table, but need to keep winning.

One of the standout stars of Pirlo’s side has been Chiesa who joined them from Fiorentina in the summer.

The Italy international has taken the step-up very well and has looked like the most dangerous Juve attacker in recent games.

Zappacosta was speaking ahead of the match and praised Chiesa, but he insisted that there are quality players all over the Bianconeri team and they cannot focus on him.

He said via Transfer market: “A very stimulating but difficult challenge. We are preparing it like all the other matches, we must never change. couple of days, we will try to arrive 100% prepared for the match.

On Chiesa, he added: Surely Federico is doing very very well, he is confident, he plays with a lot of personality. He is dangerous but we cannot think only of him, Juve have many champions and we have to stem the whole team. Only with teamwork can we achieve results “.