“He is natural in his talent” – Sergio Perez in awe of his teammate Max Verstappen. sport

“He is natural in his talent” – Sergio Perez once again saw the talents of his new teammate Max Verstappen; He calls her technically strong.

Sergio Perez is the key that Red Bull claims to have sought for some time, but on the other hand, Sergio Perez is a fan of Max Verstappen.

A few weeks ago, Perez called Verstappen a tough opponent to compete with, now lends his praise to an upward level, he calls him a natural talent and supports his technical skills.

Speaking after Red Bull’s TMT Day at Silverstone last week, Perez told Media: “Max is a great talent, and I really can’t wait to work closely with him.

“You can see that he is natural in his talent, and technically he is also very strong, so we are just starting to fight to push the car forward and get more and more points for the team.”

Max Verstappen defeated Sergio Perez.

While Perez is singing hymns for the Dutchman, Verstappen is determined to defeat his teammates this season, as his biggest challenge in Formula 1 is his teammate.

“Sergio F1 has been a while now,” Verstappen said. “I think he has proved that he is a good point scorer, and I hope that as a team, we can make it difficult for Mercedes, especially because I think they are still the favorites .

“So I hope as a team, and together with Sergio we can score a lot of points”, Pierre Galli and Alex Albon at Red Bull.

Nevertheless, at the very least, for the extension of Perez’s contract the two would have to maintain a cordial relationship Their further migration will depend on the stability of the new partnership.