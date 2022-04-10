He is now in danger four times! the winner. Hear this Canadian advice on getting in the zone

Backstage she was terrified, but not when 23-year-old Mattia Roach said “Danger!” stage, she came to her territory.

“You’re almost in a runaway situation, honestly, when you’re doing it,” she said. “It’s the closest thing I think I’ve experienced out-of-body.”

Roach, who grew up in Halifax and now lives in Toronto, first taped the show in January with host Mayim Bialik. She won her fourth straight game on Friday’s episode, but can’t say at this stage whether she wins that game and appears in further rounds of the show.

After four days on the show, however, Roach has earned $104,600 (US) in winnings – leaving him on the cusp of an automatic berth to the game show’s annual Tournament of Champions. Child…