“He is the best rookie F1 has had for years”- Former Ferrari engineer on Yuki Tsunoda | The SportsRush

“He is the best rookie F1 has had for years”- Ross Brawn is totally mesmerized by Yuki Tsunoda’s talent during his debut race.

Yuki Tsunoda had an incredible start to his career in Formula 1, as he is the first Japanese to score points on his debut race. Considering that there were three rookies on the grid to make a debut, he had the most impressive performance.

Ross Brawn, who is currently the managing director of F1, is impressed by Tsunoda’s talents and lamented him as the best rookie in recent years.

“I’m really impressed with Yuki Tsunoda. I met him at the weekend for the first time, and he’s an imposing character. He is quite amusing, and his language in the car can be a bit fruity!” he said.

“He showed some brilliant spells in the race, which is encouraging considering it was his first F1 race. He is the best rookie F1 has had for years, having been fairly stunning in whatever series he has competed in.

“His promotion by Red Bull looks like a brilliant move. We can all remember the glorious days of full grandstands at Suzuka and the passion of the Japanese fans. I think we are going to have that again, which is incredibly exciting.”

Alpha Tauri is satisfied with Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda even defeated the two Aston Martins, which included veteran Sebastian Vettel, and this traction high praises for him by the team boss Franz Tost.

“Yuki had his first race in F1, and I must say he really did a fantastic job,” Tost said. “We told him his aim was to come back from the first lap with a healthy car to be able to run his race, and that’s exactly what he achieved.

“He showed a lot of good overtaking maneuverers – I believe he was the car that completed the most overtakes – and his lap times were also very competitive, with the Medium tyre as well as with the Hard compound.

“He deserved the ninth position, and it was really nice to see how he fought against Kimi, Lance and others – I think we can look forward to the season ahead with him.”