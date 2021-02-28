“He is the most important person I know” – Rob Van Dam names two people who want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rob van Dam names two people he would like to induct into the WWE Hall of Fame. His last appearance in WWE was in 2019 on the TV special Raw Reunion.

Rob van Dam, commonly known as RVD, was a WWE mainstay in the 2000s. He has been a part of many successful promotions and his three-decade long successful wrestling career has mainly had bucket loads of pay per view.

He was 2N d Cash winner to win the Money in the Bank contract and his first and only WWE Championship over John Cena. RVD was also awarded the ECW Championship, making him a double world champion and winning both titles as well as being the only player to hold them at the same time.

He has won several other titles in WWE and has 7Th Ever Grand Slam Champion. With all these accolades under his belt, he is bound to enter the WWE Hall of Fame one day. But who does RVD want to induct into the Hall of Fame?

Rob van Dam names two people he wants to induct into the WWE Hall of Fame

Despite a long-standing friendship and working relationship with Sabu, RVD does not want anyone who joins him. Speaking on ‘He is a 90s wrestling podcast‘, He revealed that his first choice was none other than Paul Heyman.

“It’s kinda Paul, isn’t it?” I think it has to be Paul. Sabu doesn’t speak very well and is the only real producer-slash-agent on the real Paul who really has my best interests at heart and has understood me and because of this I think it will be like him, as anticipated. Can be planted. “

RVD had another choice of naming WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He admitted that there was no good relationship between the two but blamed himself for this.

“You know who would be a second choice though? Vince McMahon. Vince … [I did not have a good relationship with Vince] I really like my head when I went there ** I really like it. The older I am, the more Zen I am. . . I was scared talking to Vince, yet I am. I don’t have a very good relationship like some boys do where they can hang out and talk to him. He has become much more important to me after quitting and waking up. He is the most important person I know. “

RVD was last seen in a wrestling ring last year. He was contracted with Impact Wrestling and remained with him until September 2020. Despite being part of Impact’s roster, he made a special appearance in WWE on July 22, 2019 in the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw.

