“He lacks experience, so it won’t always be easy for him” – Pierre Gasly is eager to help Yuki Tsunaco recruit the Alpha Trio in their opening Formula 1 season.

Yuki Tsunoda made a big splash in Formula 2, giving her a shot at F1 with Alfouri. This particularly means that his teammate Pierre Gasly is ultimately the ‘senior’ driver in a team. But for the French, this doesn’t change anything, as he wants to build on his best season in the summits of motorsports.

“[Tsunoda’s] Arrival does not really change my outlook. It would be the same as last year, when we had to work in all the Grand Prix, except one or two.

“So, we should keep going with the same philosophy as I really believe the way it worked last year, the development, the performance, and the way it was the team’s best in managing race weekends. Me. I think the same is going on for me and we just have to keep trying like this and do a little bit better than last year. “

Pierre Gasly impresses with teammate Yuki Sinoda

Gasli is impressed by his Japanese teammate, as well as conscious of the fact that he will have to guide him. Alphatauri ended P7 last season, and as such, will be looking for a move. With an exciting pairing of French and Japanese, this may well be a reality.

He said, “Of course, Yuki’s arrival means that I will have more responsibility within the team and I am ready to play the role of team leader. However, he is a very fast driver and he helps us to move the team forward. I know that Yuki, he is a competitive guy and showed what he could do in F2, so he was promoted to F1 after just one year.

“We will work together to achieve [moving the team forward]. He lacks experience, so it will not always be easy for him, but I think he is talented and it will be for me and the team as well.

