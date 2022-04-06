“he left us”

This Monday, April 4, Teams Fort Boyard Announces the disappearance of a member of his team. Community adventure line productions Saddened to announce this tragic loss and applauded by the audience on the Twitter account of this flagship show.

Fort Boyard : The show has to deal with the disappearance of a member of the team…

It is with sadness that we learn of Etienne Dude’s death after a road accident. indispensable family member #Fort BoyardThere was a rope access technician, Etienne. All our condolences are with his family, children and loved ones. We send them our heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/KGAy3iPIvG — alpfr (@Alpfr) 4 April 2022

show on air Antenna 2Then France 2 Since 1990, and is considered one of the favorites of the summer period. In fact, Fort Boyard Has become unacceptable and the summer event is not to be missed….