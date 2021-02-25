“He needs to stay home” – Haas pulls out of Romain Grosjean’s IndyCar sponsorship game

“He needs to stay home” – Haas withdrew his sponsorship from Romain Grosjean’s IndyCar campaign; He doesn’t want him to kill himself.

Gene Haas, the owner of the Formula 1 team, was set to sponsor Romain Grosjean in his IndyCar effort before meeting with the Roman race driver. Accident during Bahrain Grand Prix.

According to Haas, he withdrew the sponsorship because he wants his former employee to be at home and have a family and not go back to motorsport.

“He had asked if we would be ready to sponsor him at IndyCar, and I think I was very open to it in the beginning,” Haas told Running. “But then when he crashed in Bahrain, I was very happy that he didn’t kill himself.

“For someone who has just destroyed a car, I cannot be happy that he survived. I don’t know … he has a wife and three children, and I told him that I can’t afford him to go out and kill himself. “

“I just felt that he needed to stay home and take care of his family. He survived the elder there. If you really understand what happened there. “

“If that car was somewhat one way or the other, it would not have been able to get out through that enclosure, and it would have died. So, very lucky.”

“And the team was lucky. I could not fathom facing a widow or her children. I could not do that. So I said, “Nah, stay home, I can’t help you anymore.”

I do not want to be part of the wrong election.

Haas showed that it was no surprise to see Grosgen still moving forward with his IndyCar move The 34-year-old signed a deal with Dale Coin Racing And commented that he does not want to be part of any wrong decision.

“You know, Grosgen is a cat of a driver,” Haas said. “I have some great days when I think he is probably as good as any driver. He loves driving, and that is his choice. “

“I don’t want to be part of a bad choice. I consider myself lucky because he is being killed. It was the luckiest day in the entire Haas F1 saga that Grosgen managed to survive, and relatively dissatisfied. “

“It wasn’t so terrible in the fact that he jumped, but the hoop was stuck between the railing. If that hoop were a little smaller, his helmet wouldn’t have fit through it, and he would have died.”

“He came very close. So I am happy. It was probably the happiest day in racing, watching him jump out of that car. “