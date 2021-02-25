LATEST

“He needs to stay home” – Haas pulls out of Romain Grosjean’s IndyCar sponsorship game

Posted on

“He needs to stay home” – Haas withdrew his sponsorship from Romain Grosjean’s IndyCar campaign; He doesn’t want him to kill himself.

Gene Haas, the owner of the Formula 1 team, was set to sponsor Romain Grosjean in his IndyCar effort before meeting with the Roman race driver. Accident during Bahrain Grand Prix.

According to Haas, he withdrew the sponsorship because he wants his former employee to be at home and have a family and not go back to motorsport.

“He had asked if we would be ready to sponsor him at IndyCar, and I think I was very open to it in the beginning,” Haas told Running. “But then when he crashed in Bahrain, I was very happy that he didn’t kill himself.

“For someone who has just destroyed a car, I cannot be happy that he survived. I don’t know … he has a wife and three children, and I told him that I can’t afford him to go out and kill himself. “

“I just felt that he needed to stay home and take care of his family. He survived the elder there. If you really understand what happened there. “

“If that car was somewhat one way or the other, it would not have been able to get out through that enclosure, and it would have died. So, very lucky.”

“And the team was lucky. I could not fathom facing a widow or her children. I could not do that. So I said, “Nah, stay home, I can’t help you anymore.”

I do not want to be part of the wrong election.

Haas showed that it was no surprise to see Grosgen still moving forward with his IndyCar move The 34-year-old signed a deal with Dale Coin Racing And commented that he does not want to be part of any wrong decision.

“You know, Grosgen is a cat of a driver,” Haas said. “I have some great days when I think he is probably as good as any driver. He loves driving, and that is his choice. “

“I don’t want to be part of a bad choice. I consider myself lucky because he is being killed. It was the luckiest day in the entire Haas F1 saga that Grosgen managed to survive, and relatively dissatisfied. “

“It wasn’t so terrible in the fact that he jumped, but the hoop was stuck between the railing. If that hoop were a little smaller, his helmet wouldn’t have fit through it, and he would have died.”

“He came very close. So I am happy. It was probably the happiest day in racing, watching him jump out of that car. “

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });