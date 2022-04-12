He operated on Freddie Rincon: he’s still very serious

Anxiety swirls in Colombian football at the moment Freddy Rincon, The legend of the coffee team, which suffered a serious accident in the early hours of this Monday. The van in which the former player was traveling from Cali collided with a bus and her condition is criticalFive other people were also injured.

Rincon, 55, He is hospitalized in the intensive care of the Imbanco Clinic in the city and has undergone surgery for a serious head injury as a result of the impact, Which happened at 5 am local time and was captured by the security cameras there.

“Freddie Eusebio had surgery. A surgery that took two hours 45 minutes. Once operated, he was transferred …