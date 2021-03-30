“He probably wouldn’t be a good GM if he thinks that”: Stephen Curry responds to Baron Davis’ statement on the We Believe Warriors against the KD-era Warriors | The SportsRush

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry gives a befitting reply to Baron Davis, after Davis claimed that the We Believe Warriors can beat the 2016-17 Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors had Baron Davis over for a pre-game interview before they took on the Chicago Bulls. Davis there had a long conversation with NBC Bay Area and had a lot of things to say.

The most notable thing Davis said was that the 2006-07 ‘We Believe’ Warriors can take on the 2016-17 Warriors in a 7-game series. While that is a very Baron Davis-like thing to say, this statement can not hold its ground if ever implemented practically.

“It’s going to go seven games.” Baron Davis tells @DWRIGHTWAY1 the “We Believe” Warriors could hang with the 2017 Steph-KD squad in a hypothetical series (via @kendra__andrews)https://t.co/1saiySkHK6 pic.twitter.com/T85k9YG5Qp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2021

While the We Believe Warriors managed to pull off a great upset by taking down #1 seeded Mavericks in the first round, the 2016-17 Warriors were a different beast altogether.

Stephen Curry responds to Baron Davis

Stephen Curry had a sensational return to the basketball court. After being out for 5 games with a bruised tailbone, he made his return tonight against the Bulls. Scoring 32 points in 30 minutes, while grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing 6 assists, it was almost like the Chef did not miss a beat.

After the game, Curry was asked to share his thoughts on the statement Davis had made.

Steph on Baron Davis saying We Believe would beat the champion Warriors with KD: “I expect nothing less from BD … BD was nice. Don’t get me wrong. BD was nice. But he probably wouldn’t be a good GM if he thinks that.” — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) March 30, 2021

While the 2006-07 Warriors pulled off one of the bigger upsets of recent times, they are no match for the KD-Steph Warriors. Curry knows that, and so does anyone who watches basketball.