“He probably wouldn’t be a good GM if he thinks that”: Stephen Curry responds to Baron Davis’ statement on the We Believe Warriors against the KD-era Warriors | The SportsRush

"He probably wouldn’t be a good GM if he thinks that.": Stephen Curry responds to Baron Davis' statement on the 'We-Believe' Warriors against the KD-era Warriors

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry gives a befitting reply to Baron Davis, after Davis claimed that the We Believe Warriors can beat the 2016-17 Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors had Baron Davis over for a pre-game interview before they took on the Chicago Bulls. Davis there had a long conversation with NBC Bay Area and had a lot of things to say.

The most notable thing Davis said was that the 2006-07 ‘We Believe’ Warriors can take on the 2016-17 Warriors in a 7-game series. While that is a very Baron Davis-like thing to say, this statement can not hold its ground if ever implemented practically.

Also Read: “Get the hell away from the camera”: Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler display peak camaraderie after the Heat’s victory over the Knicks

While the We Believe Warriors managed to pull off a great upset by taking down #1 seeded Mavericks in the first round, the 2016-17 Warriors were a different beast altogether.

Stephen Curry responds to Baron Davis

Stephen Curry had a sensational return to the basketball court. After being out for 5 games with a bruised tailbone, he made his return tonight against the Bulls. Scoring 32 points in 30 minutes, while grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing 6 assists, it was almost like the Chef did not miss a beat.

After the game, Curry was asked to share his thoughts on the statement Davis had made.

Also Read: Blake Griffin reacts to people calling the Brooklyn team unfair after the addition of himself and LaMarcus Aldridge: “For the last couple years, all I heard is how bad I am”

While the 2006-07 Warriors pulled off one of the bigger upsets of recent times, they are no match for the KD-Steph Warriors. Curry knows that, and so does anyone who watches basketball.

