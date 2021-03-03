“He reminds me a lot of Kurt Angle” – Chris Jericho compared the AEW star to the WWE Hall of Famer. sport

Chris Jericho compared the AEW star to the WWE Hall of Famer. The AEW Tech Champion for the first time was full of praise for the young wrestler.

Chris Jericho is a veteran at AEW today. However before the promotion was created, he wrestled worldwide with the best wrestlers in the biggest promotion. During his time in WWE, Jericho worked with Kurt Angle, a man who wrestled professionally like Fish despite not having a background in it.

Jericho considers a certain AEW star to have the same quality as the WWE Hall of Famer. Both prioritize the character over everything else and agree with the former AEW champion philosophy. In fact, he believes it is more important than the moves made in the ring.

Chris Jericho compares AEW star to WWE Hall of Famer

While speaking Brandon Walker on Racine, Jericho discussed MJF, a member of his young inner circle, and drew a parallel with wrestling legend Kurt Angle.

“He reminds me a lot of Kurt Angle. I mean, he’s a guy who picked up wrestling so quickly, not only in the ring, but character-wise. Many people, 24 years old, do not understand that the most important thing in wrestling is the character. This is more important than any move you can make or any match you make. Maximizes. “ “Combine that with the fact that I think he was a child actor and, in musicians, all sorts of things needed to expand on that character. He also doesn’t give a shit. He’ll do anything, at that point. Where we have to pull him back because you can’t yell at a five-year-old in a sign and make him cry. “

Jericho and MJF will pair up against the Young Bucks for the AEW Tech Tag Team Championship at the Revolution this Sunday. Jericho was the world champion for the first time in the history of youth promotion. He will add another compliment to his name.

