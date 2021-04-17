‘He Shot Me In Wasseypur, Sent Medicines In Real Life’ – Tech TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

'He Shot Me In Wasseypur, Sent Medicines In Real Life'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who was struggling to rearrange medicines for his members of the family and himself in Varanasi, just lately discovered a saviour in his on-screen enemy actor Pankaj Tripathi. On Friday night, the Mukkabaaz actor had taken to Twitter to share his plight and categorical his anger in the direction of the dealing with of the pandemic scenario within the nation.

He had written, “I’m in benaras The drug (FabiFlu) just isn’t accessible available in the market. Personal labs have been unable to carry out the Covid take a look at for 5 days. What ought to I give to the sick? Movies of your guarantees or your large crowd rally, which you guys are continuously posting? Rattling. Selfless blinds you. Get up, the widespread man is dying”

He later re-shared his publish to tell that his Gangs of Wasseypur co-star actor Pankaj Tripathi stepped in and supplied the ailing actor and his household with the drugs they wanted. Including a contact of humour, he additionally added that the one who killed him in Wasseypur saved his life now.

“I need to inform those that doubt, that my members of the family are sick, some buddies are sick, and I’m additionally sick. The medication has been discovered. Thanks for serving to @TripathiiPankaj Brother. My character was shot by Sultan in Wasseypur, however in actual life, the capsule (drugs) is shipped”, he wrote.

For the unversed, within the 2012 gangster movie collection Gangs of Wasseypur, Tripathi’s character, Sultan had murdered Singh’s character, Danish. He additionally appeared on display with Tripathi within the 2020 movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Lady. The movie additionally starred Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

