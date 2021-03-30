“He was just unlucky” – Pierre Gasly left point-less in Bahrain after collision with Daniel Ricciardo | The SportsRush

“He was just unlucky” – AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly did not finish the race at Bahrain after a collision with McLaren debutant Daniel Ricciardo.

Pierre Gasly was hoping for big points in the Bahrain season-opener after starting P5 on the grid. But a collision with Daniel Ricciardo ensured he had a broken front wing, and eventually a DNF. The Frenchman expressed his disappointment speaking to the press after the race.

“Very disappointed right now because we had a very strong weekend since we arrived, and starting on P5 I was hoping for some good points. And then it was pretty much over after the contact with Daniel.

“I don’t really know exactly what happened, I need to review the footage to know whether I braked too late or exactly what happened, but the race was pretty much over, I broke the front wing, I had floor damage, and was a minute behind so really disappointed.”

Argh.. got surprised and made contact into T5 with Dan, lost my front wing which damaged the floor and that was it. Disappointed as our pace looked strong all weekend for some good points. Lots of positives to take from this weekend, looking forward to Imola now. pic.twitter.com/YM0ImFi2rn — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) March 28, 2021

AlphaTauri F1 boss considers Pierre Gasly to be unlucky

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost elaborated on the entire episode, speaking to their official website. He was impressed with Gasly and considers him unlucky not to have scored big points. AlphaTauri is looking better than ever and should provide strong competition to the likes of Alpine, Aston Martin, and Ferrari in the races to come.

“The start of the race was good, with Pierre coming back in the first lap to keep his fifth position.

“After the safety car, Pierre had a collision which caused damage to his front wing, coming down to corner five, therefore we had to pit him to change it – which of course took some time. Maybe the softer compound would have prevented the accident, as the grip on the mediums after the safety car was quite low.

“From then onwards, Pierre’s race was compromised as he also had damage to the floor, which meant quite a big loss of performance. Nevertheless, in his last stint, he showed some fantastic lap times and was really one of the fastest out there.

“Unfortunately, we had to retire him towards the end of the race for a suspected gearbox issue that we need to investigate further. At the end, he couldn’t score any points, but he did a fantastic job in qualifying and he showed the race pace was there – he was just unlucky.”

