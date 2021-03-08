“He was the best option” – Karun Chandhok suggested Red Bull’s progress with the recent signing of the game

“He was the best choice” – Karun Chandrahawk claims that Red Bull made a terrible decision in hiring Sergio Perez; The claims would fill the absence of Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull removes Alex Albon from starting position to hire Sergio Perez For the 2021 season. His incredible performance inspired Red Bull to push him to better results this year.

Karun Chandrahok has supported the decision made by the Milton Keynes based team and claimed that it would be an ideal option to give them stability.

“Of all the drivers available, he was the best option. Daniel Ricciardo’s loss to Red Bull in the recent season has indeed become apparent. Both Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon could not compete against Max Verstappen, and Ricardiardo could say, “Chandoc said Motorsport.com.

“Perez has shown that he no longer has the maturity at McLaren in 2013. He is now ready for a second chance with a top team, a chance few drivers get.”

“They worked really hard to get rid of him Pay driver Image. That stigma pressed him unjustly into my eyes for a long time. “

Relies on his ability to score

Perez missed two races out of the 17 races scheduled for 2020, as the Mexican racer detected the COVID-19, yet he secured a P4 spot on the table, and Chandhoek was impressed.

“In the Pirelli era, his tire management is almost as good as Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen. He was also able to improve qualification in 2020, it seems, “Chandhok continued.

“The fact that he missed two races due to COVID-19 last year and still finished fourth in the championship, another dropout in Abu Dhabi … that was due to his ability to continuously scrape multiple points Says a lot about it. “

Chandrahawk advanced his argument by saying that Peres would not be pressured to defeat Max Verstappen, which would make his job in Red Bull easier.

“For Red Bull, Perez does not have to defeat Verstappen. It is important for the team to qualify close and be able to stay behind for about five seconds in the race. “

“Then, they can use two cars to influence Mercedes’ strategy. If Perez can do that, then Red Bull may have a few years ahead of him. “