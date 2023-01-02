LATEST

He will not be buried underground.. Details of the “Pele Vertical Cemetery”

The British newspaper “The Sun” reported that pelletHe spent a lot of time choosing his “last place”, but in the end he didn’t choose big cities like Rio de Janeiro or Sao PauloRather, it was a simple decision to honor his father and his club.

She explained that Pele chose to be buried on the ninth floor of the “vertical cemetery”, in honor of his father.DondinhoHe was also a footballer and always wore the number 9 shirt.

Many of his fans also expressed their belief that he chose this site specifically, to stay close to the stadium of the team that launched it towards the world.SantosLocated half a mile from the cemetery, which is clearly visible from the ninth floor.

And on Tuesday, Pele’s coffin will be placed in the family vault in that building, in the presence of family and friends.

Many details surrounding the burial ceremony are still secret, but the British newspaper said, “It is known so far that the coffin will be golden, and on its sides will be many carvings and engravings of Pele’s iconic images.”

Over the past days, many people have flocked to the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica to pay their respects and see the burial place of the football legend, who is the only man to have won theworld Cup 3 times.

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of people will pass by his coffin, which will lie in the heart of the Santos stadium for 24 hours, before being escorted to the private funeral at 10 am on Tuesday.

His funeral procession will pass through a suburb of Santos, where his 100-year-old mother, Donna Celeste, still lives, and who does not yet know that he has died.

The President of the International Federation of Football Associations will attend.Viva”، Gianni InfantinoPele’s funeral, Tuesday, along with his 1970 teammates Jairzinho, Rivelino and Gerson.

