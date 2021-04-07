Head back to the ballroom with this emotional trailer for ‘Pose’ season 3 – Film Daily

It’s the end of the era. Both for fans of FX’s Pose and for the character within the series, the upcoming Pose season 3 tracks both the end of the series along with what was considered to be the Golden Age of Ballroom Culture in NYC. We’re certainly more than ready for our hearts to be ripped out as we endlessly sob. Because, wow, we’re already emotional from the trailer.

The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, April 7, gives us drama, tears, hope, and laughter in one beautiful, messy, and moving package. Just like Pose to always deliver now that we’re thinking about it.

Will we truly be ready for season 3? Probably not, but it looks like Pose is ready to deliver one beautiful final season to make our hearts utterly hurt in the best way possible.

Time jump

The Pose season 3 trailer takes us to 1994 where Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) is working as a nurse’s aide while balancing both motherhood and a new romance. She has since left the ballroom scene for this new life. Of course, this new life is set against the backdrop of the height of the HIV/AIDs crisis, which see Pray Tell (Billy Porter) struggling to find his fight.

As the FX logline for Pose season 3 says, “Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

There’s definitely a sense of reflection in the Pose season 3 trailer as Pray Tell remembers his ballroom days. House Evangelista members are all looking at how they will be remembered in the ballroom world. Blanca, however, knows how to make sure things end in the trailer on an inspiring note, “I’m done running — from myself, my destiny — I’m not running no more. Who’s with me?”

Who’s returning?

Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, and Sandra Bernhard are all set to return to Pose season 3 for their final bows within the series. We’re already the deepest of messes from the trailer because we aren’t ready to say goodbye to House Evangelista.

Still it’s not all sadness. Pose season 3 promises a lot of looks served, a lot of laughter, and the unshakable bonds that have formed between the members of House Evangelista that leave you with a warm feeling inside. Because, at the end of the day, they have each other’s backs, one thousand percent. Even so, we know that Pose season 3 is definitely setting up for a bittersweet conclusion in the trailer.

Anything else?

In addition to the trailer, Pose season 3 also released the premiere date for the final season. Pose season 3 will premiere on FX on Sunday, May 2. The final season of the series will consist of seven episodes, which feels entirely too short. Honestly, any episode number would feel entirely too short in saying goodbye to the beloved series, if we’re being honest.

Other than that, the only thing we know is that Pose wasn’t cancelled. Rather the creators decided to end it organically, which is good to hear. Always know when you want to end the story that you wanted to tell. Otherwise, you end up with fans begging for the show to be put to pasture, just end it please already.

—

What do you think about the Pose season 3 trailer? Are you excited/devastated about the series ending? Sound off in the comments below and share your thoughts!