Head out on the craziest road trip ever with the first movie trailer for ‘Zola’ – Film Daily

It’s not surprising that in today’s fast paced Internet world that we get a lot of wild stories from the Internet. Sure, there’s like a 50-50 chance that they’re some kind of ARG (alternate reality game), but that doesn’t make them any less addictive to read. At the top of the list of “that was wild” is the Zola Twitter thread. In fact, this thread was so insane, they made a movie about it.

Yes. Really. This whole thing starts back in 2015, back when we were innocent, and Twitter user @_zolarmoon shares a story about a trip to Florida that she took with a woman that she met at Hooters. It only gets progressively wilder from there. The Zola thread is an internet legend at this point. The movie has been in the works for years, but the first trailer has dropped.

And, oh boy, it’s gotten even wilder.

Contents hide
1 Briefly summarizing the Zola thread
2 The trailer
3 When is the movie Zola coming out?

Briefly summarizing the Zola thread

The original thread of @_zolarmoon has since been deleted, though she talks about it on her account, which is still active under the same name. Basically, the pair, Zola & Jessica, met a Hooters and the next day decided to go stripping together in Florida. It starts to spiral when Jess decides to do some prostituion, bringing Zola along for the ride in the process.

Along the way, Jessica is trying to deal with her psycho ex-pimp, Zola acting as madam, a kidnapping, and a possible murder. It’s one of the most insane stories about a weekend in Florida that you will ever hear in your life. If you can hunt down screenshots of the thread, we recommend that you guy it a read. Almost six years, we’re still riveted by it.

Naturally, of course, this led to a film version of the 148-tweet thread, which premiered last year at Sundance. Now, however, we have the first trailer for the film. Y’all, it’s about to get crazy here with the movie of Zola.

The trailer

The trailer for the movie version of Zola has been released. It’s just as over-the-top insane as the thread on which it was based on. Watching this trailer felt like whiplash, we went through the gamut of emotions here, people. Honestly, we also think we may have gotten a contact high or something. Pretty sure that we have seen God at some point while watching this trailer.

What an age we live in, huh? Zola will probably start precedent now. Movies based on Twitter threads. Not looking forward to the one based on the scary AF ‘Dear David’ story, let us tell you. The film stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari’el Stachel, and Colman Domingo. Janicza Brown directed & co-wrote Zola with Jeremy O. Harris.

When is the movie Zola coming out?

Given that we live in 2021 and are still in the middle of a global pandemic, we don’t have an official release date for Zola. What we do know about the movie is that its slated for release sometime in Summer 2021, according to the trailer. The Wikipedia page, however, has the release date of June 30, 2021 for the US. So take that with the grain of salt that you take every Wikipedia article with.

Either way, the Zola movie promises to be wild. Who doesn’t want to see a stripping saga go horribly wrong for one wild weekend in Florida? It’s probably not the weirdest thing to have ever happened in Florida. As for social media ideas turned into movies? We’re still waiting for that Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o heist flick, please & thanks.

