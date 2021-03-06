Healer of Healer Episode 9: Release Date, Preview, English Dub, Countdown – Anime News and Facts

Previous episode Red of Healer aired a few hours ago and everyone is already waiting for the next one. So this article covers the latest updates. Healer Episode 9 Redo Versions including its release date, countdown, preview discussion, English dub production and streaming details.

Loading...

Redo of Healer is a dark fantasy ecchi anime that was announced by Kadokawa in November 2019. Everyone was excited about this revenge anime, being told that let’s start with the actual article.

Loading...

Let’s start with a breakdown of what happened in episode 8:

Loading...

Freya’s incredible power causes her magic ladders to eventually break, so Kiraga decides that they must one day get divine weapons that can handle it. The party arrives in Branica where humans and other breeds live in harmony unlike other places.

Loading...

Loading...

At a restaurant, they meet Eve Reese, the Daemon Lord – Kiiraga is met and defeated in his first life, but he is less powerful, which causes Kiarga to realize that he is still not the Demon Lord. He is a member of the Black Wing tribe, ordered by the current Demon Lord to be exterminated.

Loading...

The bounty hunters attack him and he is hit by a poisonous arrow, but Kiraga’s party saves him and heals him. Hiding outside, Kyrga explains to Eve that he will meet her in the future and that he will become the Demon Lord, until she claims his fate, he will protect her.

Loading...

She does not believe him but agrees to stay with the group. Later that night, Eve wakes up and is shocked and embarrassed to find Kyrga having sex with Freya and Setsuna in front of her. Kiraga invites her to join him and taunts him to prove that she has grown up.

Loading...

Uncensored version of Redo of Healer Episode 9 to be released March 8, 2021. A new episode will be released every Wednesday. In addition, mobile phones will have a total of 12 episodes which will run from January 14, 2021 to March 30, 2021. We have also prepared a release schedule, which will help you.

Loading...

Countdown to episode 8

Kaifuku Zutshi no Yarinoshi Episode 9 preview and spoiler discussion

Episode 9 spoilers and previews are not available yet. I will update the post as soon as it becomes available. Note that spoilers and previews usually come 3 days before the episode air date, so you can return around that time.

Loading...

Where to watch Redo of Healer episode 9 online?

Healer’s Redo Streaming to conceal (USA, Canada) and Aniplus (Selected Countries in Asia) in its original Japanese dub with English sub-origin. Both the Safe and Uncut versions will be available on these streaming platforms.

Loading...

In addition, we insist that you support official sources and avoid piracy websites as it annoys the creators. But, if the anime is not officially available in your country, many informal websites will be streaming the anime.

Loading...

When will English dub anime come out?

Healer’s Visual Reduction

Unfortunately, as of writing, there is no official confirmation when Kaifuku Jutushi no Yarinoshi English dub will come. However, in view of the fact that Hid is a streamNG of the show, which is very popular for them simuldubs; It is relatively safe to say that A. English dub to be announced Very soon once it has been approved by its manufacturers.

Loading...

Anime plot

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Vr2QzkyV9as%3Ffeature%3Doembed Loading...

There is a story around Kiiru, the healer by profession, who is repeatedly exploited by others due to being a healing magician, notices what lies next to his healing spell, and is believed to be A medical magician is the strongest class in the world. However, by the time he realizes his potential, he is already deprived of everything. Thus, he uses Healing Magic in the world, which has gone back over the last four years, decided to redo everything and take revenge on those who exploit him.