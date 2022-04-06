Healing and Psychic Miracle Tiger Woods: Golf God Again After a Year of Near-Mutation | golf

Few stories are better in sports history. Tiger Woods (46) made golf great, but his appetite, body and luck almost made the event smaller. Soon he will make another miraculous comeback. It was literally sewn and stitched together by doctors after years of suffering.
At Augusta National Golf Club, there was not nearly as much lightning in the air as in the past few days.
Can it really happen?
As the Masters drew to a close, rumors swirled that Tiger Woods would compete in the world’s most prestigious golf tournament. Amateur spies had previously spotted his private jet at a small-town airport.
And the five-time winner last weekend was also on an effectively legendary track. It brought unseen crowds for the practice session. But everyone wanted to see this miracle with their own eyes.
Because about…
Read Full News