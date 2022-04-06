Healing and Psychic Miracle Tiger Woods: Golf God Again After a Year of Near-Mutation | golf

At Augusta National Golf Club, there was not nearly as much lightning in the air as in the past few days.

Can it really happen?

As the Masters drew to a close, rumors swirled that Tiger Woods would compete in the world’s most prestigious golf tournament. Amateur spies had previously spotted his private jet at a small-town airport.

And the five-time winner last weekend was also on an effectively legendary track. It brought unseen crowds for the practice session. But everyone wanted to see this miracle with their own eyes.