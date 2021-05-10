ENTERTAINMENT

Health care: If you have the habit of moving the feet frequently, then it may cause serious health problems.

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, many times our physical habits also point us towards many serious health problems. Friends you may have often noticed that many people have shaking legs which is considered a sign of many serious health problems. Friends, the habit of moving the legs in medical science is called ‘restless legs syndrome’, which is a serious problem. Friends, today we are going to tell you that due to which problems, the habit of moving the feet often starts in people.

1. According to two doctors, people often start moving legs when there is a deficiency of iron in the body.

2. Friends, let us tell you that it has been revealed in a research that due to the problem of not getting sleep overnight, people start shaking their feet.

3. According to the two doctors, in the last days of delivery in the kidneys, Parkinson’s and pregnant women, due to hormonal changes, the habit of shaking the legs starts.

